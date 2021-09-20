Emmys 2021: Full winners list

Check out who won at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

"The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards, with each series earning 11 awards. "Saturday Night Live" followed behind with eight Emmys, and "Ted Lasso" and "The Mandalorian" won seven apiece.

During Sunday's telecast, "The Crown" won the outstanding drama series award, "Ted Lasso" took home the outstanding comedy award and "The Queen’s Gambit" received the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Josh O'Connor won the Emmy for lead actor in drama for "The Crown," while Olivia Colman received the lead actress award for her performance in the show. Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies also won the awards for supporting actress and actor in a drama series, respectively, for their performances.

"Mare of Easttown" stars also had a big night.

Kate Winslet won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her performance in the HBO show, while her co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson won the awards for supporting actor and actress in limited series for their performances.

Jean Smart won the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in "Hacks," while Jason Sudeikis took home the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso." Hannah Waddingham and ﻿﻿Brett Goldstein received the supporting actress and actor in a comedy awards, respectively, for their performances in "Ted Lasso."

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. All in attendance had to provide proof of full vaccination and proof of a negative COVID-19 test, which had to be taken on or after Sept. 17. The number of nominees permitted to attend the show was also reduced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Award-winning actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen received the 2021 Governors Award during the telecast.

Here is the winners list from 2021 Emmys:

Drama series

“The Boys”

"Bridgerton"

“The Crown” - WINNER

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O'Connor, “The Crown” - WINNER

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” - WINNER

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Limited series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit” - WINNER

"The Underground Railroad"

“WandaVision”

Lead actor in limited series or movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston” - WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” - WINNER

Lead actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - WINNER

Comedy series

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

"Ted Lasso" - WINNER

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” - WINNER

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" - WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" - WINNER

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen’s Gambit"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown" - WINNER

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen’s Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown" - WINNER

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" - WINNER

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" - WINNER

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

Variety talk series

"Conan"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - WINNER

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" - WINNER

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"