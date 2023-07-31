‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco, dies at 25

The actor was known for his role as Fezco in the hit show, "Euphoria."

Angus Cloud, who is known for his role as Fezco in the hit HBO show, "Euphoria," has died, his family confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

His family added in their statement that Cloud was struggling with the recent loss of his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” they said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on Jan. 05, 2022 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” his family added in the statement.

Cloud was born on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California. He attended the Oakland School for the Arts. When he was living in Brooklyn, New York, he was scouted by “Euphoria’s” casting director Jennifer Venditti.

