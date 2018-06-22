Eva Longoria says she can't imagine her son "being taken from my arms."

Two days after giving birth to her first child, Santiago, the actress took to social media to speak out against the forced separation of migrant children and their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes!" the "Desperate Housewives" alum said, posting a photo from Hola! USA of her holding the newborn.

"In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms," she wrote.

"Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them," Longoria said.

She included links for RAICES Texas and the ACLU, both of which provide legal support for refugees and immigrants.

Longoria, 43, and her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón, 50, welcomed the baby boy Tuesday, saying they were beyond "grateful."

The couple tied the knot in Mexico two years ago, and Santiago has three older siblings, Bastón's children from a previous relationship.

After a deluge of images and audio of crying children calling for relatives, negative reports of conditions at detention centers and widespread, intense backlash, President Trump reversed the controversial policy by signing an executive order. Hundreds of families who were separated at the border after crossing illegally have already been reunited, a source told ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security has also ceased referring members of families to the Department of Justice to be prosecuted.