All the fabulous details of Priyanka Chopra's wedding dresses

More details are coming out about wedding" target="_blank">Priyanka Chopra's fabulous wedding dresses she wore this weekend in India during her nuptials to Nick Jonas.

Ralph Lauren, who designed one of her dresses, sent out a release with so many amazing details it'll make your head spin.

"The bride wore a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered dress, featuring floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar," the famed designer said.

The dress also had Swarovski crystals and took more than 1,800 hours to complete!

"Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins. The look was topped off by a 75-foot-long tulle veil. Hand-stitched into the embroidery design were eight words and phrases, specially chosen by the bride," according to the release.

The phrases include Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Dec. 1, 2018, Family, Compassion and Love.

People magazine had the exclusive photos of the couple right after they said, "I do."

The Hollywood couple also had a second ceremony, one done completely in the Indian tradition.

For this Hindu ceremony, Chopra wore a striking red lehenga, with a matching flowing red veil. People magazine reports it was designed by India's own Sabyasachi and that it took more than 3,700 hours to create the hand-cut flowers seen on the beautiful piece.

"I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am,” Chopra told People.

As for the shoes?

Chopra wore a pair that was a collaboration between Christian Louboutin and Sabyasachi. Talk about bringing out all the stops!

"Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day," the actress told People. "Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”