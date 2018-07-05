'Family of 5': Steph Curry and wife Ayesha welcome 3rd child, Canon

Jul 5, 2018, 9:44 AM ET
PHOTO: NBA player Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.PlayMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Curry's now have their starting five!

Steph Curry and Ayesha announced on Wednesday that the two welcomed their third child -- and their first son -- earlier this week.

Stephen Curry, 30 -- whose Golden State Warriors just won the NBA Championship -- shared a photo of his baby boy. Writing in the caption, "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I’m bless[ed]!"

His wife Ayesha, host of "Ayesha’s Home Kitchen," wrote in a caption on Instagram, "My heart is FULL."

"God has been too good to us," she wrote. "Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!"

The Currys, who wed in 2011, announced they were expecting again back in February. The two are already parents to two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Ryan.

PHOTO: Ayesha Curry, who is married to NBA champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, is mom of two daughters, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and expecting baby No. 3.The Seasoned Life
Ayesha Curry, who is married to NBA champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, is mom of two daughters, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and expecting baby No. 3.

Ayesha Curry has been open about how her third pregnancy was a bit difficult.

The 29-year-old mom wrote in a caption on Instagram back in April that she had "5 hospital stays since the New Year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt.) I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot."

