'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' lead Critics' Choice Awards nominees

"The Favourite" is clearly that with critics.

The comedy-drama set in the 18th century world of British monarchy scored a leading 14 nominations for the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards.

"The Favourite" earned nominations in all the major categories including best picture, best director and best original screenplay, as well as acting nominations for stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Not far behind is the superhero blockbuster "Black Panther," which earned 12 nominations including best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Michael B. Jordan. "First Man" has ten nominations, while "Mary Poppins Returns," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" each have nine. "Green Book" and "Roma" earned seven nominations each.

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther which has been nominated for 12 #CriticsChoice Awards, including Best Picture! pic.twitter.com/zLmXMIj1MN — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) December 10, 2018

On the TV side, the FX drama "The Americans," which ended its six-season run in May, shares a leading five nominations with another FX drama, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," and Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora." Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and HBO's "Sharp Objects" are the next-most nominated series, with four nods apiece.

Congrats to #SamElliott on his #CriticsChoice nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his stunning performance in #AStarIsBorn. pic.twitter.com/YwMzeG2D7H — A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie) December 10, 2018

#AStarIsBorn has been nominated for 9 #CriticsChoice Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Congrats to the filmmakers and cast on their cinematic achievement! pic.twitter.com/bg4aJsyPmz — A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie) December 10, 2018

Overall, HBO and Netflix have the most nominations among TV outlets, with 20 each.

The Critics' Choice Awards nominees are selected annually by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Winners will be announced Sunday, Jan. 13 during a live broadcast on The CW Network beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.

For a complete list of nominees, check out CriticsChoice.com.