'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' lead Critics' Choice Awards nominees

Dec 10, 2018, 5:17 PM ET
PHOTO: A scene from "The Favourite."Yorgos Lanthimos/Twentieth Century Fox Film
A scene from "The Favourite."

"The Favourite" is clearly that with critics.

The comedy-drama set in the 18th century world of British monarchy scored a leading 14 nominations for the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards.

"The Favourite" earned nominations in all the major categories including best picture, best director and best original screenplay, as well as acting nominations for stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

(MORE: Golden Globes 2019: Complete list of nominees)

Not far behind is the superhero blockbuster "Black Panther," which earned 12 nominations including best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Michael B. Jordan. "First Man" has ten nominations, while "Mary Poppins Returns," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" each have nine. "Green Book" and "Roma" earned seven nominations each.

On the TV side, the FX drama "The Americans," which ended its six-season run in May, shares a leading five nominations with another FX drama, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," and Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora." Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and HBO's "Sharp Objects" are the next-most nominated series, with four nods apiece.

Overall, HBO and Netflix have the most nominations among TV outlets, with 20 each.

The Critics' Choice Awards nominees are selected annually by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Winners will be announced Sunday, Jan. 13 during a live broadcast on The CW Network beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.

For a complete list of nominees, check out CriticsChoice.com.

Comments