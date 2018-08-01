First look at the female-fronted new 'Terminator'

The movie doesn't yet have a title but Paramount has revealed a breathtaking shot of the kick-butt "Women of the New Terminator" movie.

Against a background of a bombed-out highway, the photo shows actresses Natalia Reyes, a shredded and scarred Mackenzie Davis, and yes, original "Terminator" series star Linda Hamilton, looking fierce.

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in James Cameron's 1984 original and in its 1991 blockbuster sequel, "Terminator: Judgment Day." In the original film, Connor is a waitress who learns the son she has one day becomes the savior of mankind in a war against the machines. In the second movie she's become a lethal instrument, determined to protect her son at all costs.

Her appearance signals that this movie -- technically the 6th "Terminator" movie -- will continue where "T2" left off while deleting the events of 2003's "Terminator 3: The Rise Against the Machines," and particularly the fan-and-critic-drubbed 2015 "Terminator: Genisys."

This was confirmed by co-producer James Cameron, who told The Hollywood Reporter last year, "We’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse."

Tim Miller, who directed the original "Deadpool," is calling the shots on this film, which will have "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." co-star Gabriel Luna playing one of the unstoppable killing machines.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also stars in the film, which is slated for release on Nov. 22, 2019.