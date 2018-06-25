"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy named Crew, this past weekend.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love," Joanna announced on Instagram. "He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

Chip also posted a birth announcement on , sneaking in the name of the family's latest addition.

"And then there were 5," he wrote. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

Crew's name is a departure from his older brothers -- both of whom have names starting with "d."

It seems all of his older siblings -- Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 -- couldn't wait to meet him either. Joanna posted a picture of the four of them waiting eagerly outside the hospital room.

Already Crew has a nickname. Joanna called him her "cuddle bug."

The reality show couple first announced that they were expanding their family to seven back in January.

That wasn't the only big change for the family. Last fall, the couple announced that they were wrapping their popular HGTV show after five seasons.

"Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch," they wrote on their blog. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."