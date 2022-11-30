Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies at age 79

The band said McVie "will be so very missed" in a statement.

Fleetwood Mac announced the death of member Christine McVie at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band shared in a statement posted to their social media accounts. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the statement continued. "She will be so very missed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.