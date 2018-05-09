Whether they make you laugh or make you cry, these films are fitting for a Mother's Day movie marathon.

Here are seven favorites that'll tug at the heart strings.

1. "Baby Mama" -- 2008

Amazon

The hilarious Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler star in this romantic comedy about a single businesswoman, Kate (played by Fey), who, after learning that she's infertile, hires a working class woman (Poehler) to be her surrogate. Prepare to double-over in laughter once the baby mama (Poehler) shows up on Kate's doorstep with nowhere to live.

2. "Freaky Friday" -- 2003

YouTube

A type-A mom (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter (Lindsay Lohan) butt heads before magically switching bodies. In order to switch back, they must try to understand each other better and find the selfless love that they lacked before being placed under this oh-so "freaky" spell.

3. "The Kids Are Alright" -- 2010

Amazon

Moms Nic and Jules are in a same-sex relationship and have two children, Joni and Laser, who were conceived by artificial insemination. Later, the kids' sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo) enters their lives and has an effect on the family dynamic that causes one mom to feel left out.

4. "Room" - 2015

A24/Youtube

Jack, an adorable 5-year-old, is raised in a shed by his devoted mother (Brie Larson) whose been held captive for seven years. "Ma's" resilience and love for her son is enough to give you and mom both a good cry.

5. "Steel Magnolias" - 1989

Getty Images

Spitfire Southern Belles living in small-town Louisiana confront life's challenges with friendship and laughter. But it's the mother-daughter bond between Shelby (Julia Roberts) and M'Lynn (Sally Field) that'll have you smiling, sobbing and everything in between.

6. "Step Mom" - 1998.

Amazon

Susan Sarandon plays a nurturing mother who is struggling with the idea of accepting her ex-husband's new and younger lover, played by Julia Roberts. Although the two women disagree repeatedly, they eventually learn to find common ground in this comedy-drama that's sure to bring tears to your eyes.

7. "Terms of Endearment" - 1983

Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

Follow the 30-year dynamic between mother Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter Emma (Debra Winger). A classic tearjerker, "Terms of Endearment" is a combination of hilarity and heartache that will have you reaching for a hug from mom.