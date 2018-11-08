Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome 'miracle baby' via surrogate

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade are the proud new parents of a baby girl.

Union and Wade welcomed their first child together -- a daughter, via a surrogate -- the couple announced in matching Instagram posts Thursday.

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," they wrote. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Union, 46, and Wade, 36, wed in 2014 and had been trying to conceive a child for years. In 2017, the actress wrote in her memoir, "We're Going to Need More Wine," that she'd had "eight or nine" miscarriages.

"For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant," she continued. "I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

This past August, she revealed that she'd been diagnosed with adenomyosis, a form of endometriosis that can result in infertility.

"Towards the end of my fertility journey, I finally got some answers, because everyone had just sort of chalked it up to ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid,'" she said. "'And that’s on you for wanting a career.'"

"The reality is I actually have adenomyosis,” she added. "There is nothing you can do about adenomyosis. The gag is that I had adenomyosis in my early 20s."

Wade has three sons from previous relationships.