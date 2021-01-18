Garth Brooks to perform at Biden’s inauguration Brooks calls the opportunity "not a political statement, a statement of unity."

Garth Brooks is performing at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Brooks announced Monday that he will be singing on-site at the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. alongside previously announced artists including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

The country singer calls the opportunity a "chance to serve" and "not a political statement, a statement of unity."

Brooks also performed at President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2008, where Biden was sworn in as vice president.

He didn't share what he'll sing but did say that it likely won't be "We Shall Be Free," because that's what he sang at Obama's inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony takes place at noon ET on Wednesday, two weeks after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in five deaths and extensive damage.