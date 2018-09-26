BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, made their debut on "Good Morning America" today.

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook greeted a roaring crowd as they geared up to perform live in Times Square.

BTS, short for Bangtan Boys, have chart-topping albums and are wildly popular on social media. The South Korean–based group credits their fan base, the "BTS Army," for their success.

"It's all because of [the Army]," RM told "GMA." "We just practice hard, made our music to the best [of our ability]. We can't pay [them] enough, but [the fans] send love and support and that's how it happened. It's all because of [the] Army."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE

This morning's main event is coming up ONLY on @GMA! READY?! @BTS_twt performs "Idol" LIVE, in-studio, right here in Times Square! https://t.co/BUtuQmVHSN Tell us where you're tweeting from and use #BTSonGMA!#BTS#BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/UOHaL6oTvv — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018

The seven young members, who are all in their 20s, have connected with fans around the world with positive messages for young listeners. On Monday, the group made history as the first ever K-Pop group to address the United Nations.

"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin color, gender identity: speak yourself," RM said at the UN General Assembly with his bandmates at his side.

ABCNews.com

RM said his hands were shaking during his speech.

"It was a nervous thing but it was the best moment in my life," he told "GMA."

Yonhap/EPA via Shutterstock

"GMA" also surprised a group of superfans who are part of the BTS Army. Crystal Liu, 16, Gina Liu, 18, Khang Nguyen, 19, Mia Radhiya, 19, Jiwon Yoo, 20, Hope Magracia, 20, and Julia Hansen, 21, of the Midtown at Broadway Dance Academy in New York, were taken to a BTS concert Wednesday after they danced in the middle of Times Square to the BTS mega-hit, "Idol."

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

The dancers said BTS songs are relatable because they address the pressures of growing up.

"Especially the young generation, they need this," RM said. "True love first begins with loving ourselves and we hope [the] Army can do the same too."