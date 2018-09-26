Global superstars BTS performs live on 'GMA' after history-making UN speech on self-acceptance and confidence

Sep 26, 2018, 9:42 AM ET
BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, made their debut on "Good Morning America" today, live in Times Square, Sept. 26, 2018.
BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, made their debut on "Good Morning America" today.

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook greeted a roaring crowd as they geared up to perform live in Times Square.

BTS, short for Bangtan Boys, have chart-topping albums and are wildly popular on social media. The South Korean–based group credits their fan base, the "BTS Army," for their success.

"It's all because of [the Army]," RM told "GMA." "We just practice hard, made our music to the best [of our ability]. We can't pay [them] enough, but [the fans] send love and support and that's how it happened. It's all because of [the] Army."

PHOTO: Musical group BTS perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE
Musical group BTS perform onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas.

The seven young members, who are all in their 20s, have connected with fans around the world with positive messages for young listeners. On Monday, the group made history as the first ever K-Pop group to address the United Nations.

"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin color, gender identity: speak yourself," RM said at the UN General Assembly with his bandmates at his side.

RM said his hands were shaking during his speech.

"It was a nervous thing but it was the best moment in my life," he told "GMA."

PHOTO: RM , leader of South Korean boy band BTS, speaks during an event at the U.N. headquarters in N.Y., Sept. 24, 2018, to launch a UNICEFs youth campaign, Generation Unlimited that is aimed at promoting education, training and employment.Yonhap/EPA via Shutterstock
RM , leader of South Korean boy band BTS, speaks during an event at the U.N. headquarters in N.Y., Sept. 24, 2018, to launch a UNICEF's youth campaign, 'Generation Unlimited' that is aimed at promoting education, training and employment.

"GMA" also surprised a group of superfans who are part of the BTS Army. Crystal Liu, 16, Gina Liu, 18, Khang Nguyen, 19, Mia Radhiya, 19, Jiwon Yoo, 20, Hope Magracia, 20, and Julia Hansen, 21, of the Midtown at Broadway Dance Academy in New York, were taken to a BTS concert Wednesday after they danced in the middle of Times Square to the BTS mega-hit, "Idol."

PHOTO: BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, made their debut on Good Morning America today, live in Times Square, Sept. 26, 2018.Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world, made their debut on "Good Morning America" today, live in Times Square, Sept. 26, 2018.

The dancers said BTS songs are relatable because they address the pressures of growing up.

"Especially the young generation, they need this," RM said. "True love first begins with loving ourselves and we hope [the] Army can do the same too."

