'GMA' co-anchor Michael Strahan to fly to space on Blue Origin's next space flight

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan will fly to space on Blue Origin's next space flight.

The Dec. 9 mission will be the New Shepard rocket's third human flight this year and marks the first with a full astronaut manifest of six crew members in the capsule, according to Blue Origin.

Liftoff is targeted for 9:00 am CT on Thursday, Dec. 9 from the company’s "Launch Site One" facility in a remote area in the West Texas desert.

Strahan joins Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space and the namesake of New Shepard, and four others on the space flight.

Space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, and Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his child, Cameron, will also be part of the crew for New Shepard's 19th mission. Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first parent-child pair to fly in space.

Blue Origin invited Strahan to join the crew of this flight. As a crew member, Strahan will receive a stipend, which is being donated to The Boys & Girls Club.

On July 20, 2021, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos was among the history-making crew aboard Blue Origin’s first human flight along with his brother, Mark Bezos, as well as the oldest and youngest people ever to go to space, pioneering female pilot Wally Funk, 82, and Oliver Daemon, 18.

On Blue Origin’s second crewed mission in October 2021, actor William Shatner, 90, set a new record as the oldest person ever to go to space.