The nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in and your favorite movies, stars and TV shows have a lot of celebrating to do!

Interested in Golden Globes? Add Golden Globes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Golden Globes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The new film "Vice" led the way with the most nominations at six, followed by "The Favourite," "Green Book" and "A Star Is Born," which all earned five each. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" led all TV shows with four nominations.

Hit shows like "Sharp Objects" and "Barry" also earned multiple nods, along with game-changing films like "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians."

The likes of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga also earned multiple nods. Host Sandra Oh also earned a nomination, as did Amy Adams and Julia Roberts.

A new special achievement award in TV was also announced and the recipient will be revealed in the coming days.

"Equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B DeMille Award, this new annual award will honor TV’s biggest names and brightest talents,” said Meher Tatna, President of the HFPA.

Here's the full list below:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Catriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

"Escape from Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

"A Quiet Place"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Black Panther"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who is America?"

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Kristen Bell

Candice Bergen

Alison Brie

Rachel Brosnahan

Debra Messing

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

"Roma"

"The Favourite"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Vice"

"Green Book"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Whishaw

Henry Winkler

Best TV Series, Drama

"Bodyguard"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"The Americans"

"Pose"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe

Elisabeth Moss

Sandra Oh

Julia Roberts

Keri Russell

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"All The Stars"

"Girl in the Movies"

"Requiem for a Private War"

"Revelation"

"Shallow"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close

Lady Gaga

Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy

Rosamund Pike

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Motion Picture, Drama

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"A Star Is Born"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"Capernaum"

"Girl"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Best Actor in a Film, Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"

John C Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Richard E Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama