The nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in and your favorite movies, stars and TV shows have a lot of celebrating to do!
The new film "Vice" led the way with the most nominations at six, followed by "The Favourite," "Green Book" and "A Star Is Born," which all earned five each. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" led all TV shows with four nominations.
Hit shows like "Sharp Objects" and "Barry" also earned multiple nods, along with game-changing films like "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
The likes of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga also earned multiple nods. Host Sandra Oh also earned a nomination, as did Amy Adams and Julia Roberts.
A new special achievement award in TV was also announced and the recipient will be revealed in the coming days.
"Equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B DeMille Award, this new annual award will honor TV’s biggest names and brightest talents,” said Meher Tatna, President of the HFPA.
Here's the full list below:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
- Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
- Connie Britton, "Dirty John"
- Laura Dern, "The Tale"
- Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Catriona Balfe, "Outlander"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"
- Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- "Barry"
- "Good Place"
- "Kidding"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"
- Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
- Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- "The Alienist"
- "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"
- "Escape from Dannemora"
- "Sharp Objects"
- "A Very English Scandal"
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
- Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"
- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
- Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- "A Quiet Place"
- "Isle of Dogs"
- "Black Panther"
- "First Man"
- "Mary Poppins Returns"
Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who is America?"
- Jim Carrey, "Kidding"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell
- Candice Bergen
- Alison Brie
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Debra Messing
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- "Roma"
- "The Favourite"
- "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- "Vice"
- "Green Book"
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
- Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
- Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
- Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
- Adam McKay, "Vice"
Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
- Alan Arkin
- Kieran Culkin
- Edgar Ramirez
- Ben Whishaw
- Henry Winkler
Best TV Series, Drama
- "Bodyguard"
- "Homecoming"
- "Killing Eve"
- "The Americans"
- "Pose"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Caitriona Balfe
- Elisabeth Moss
- Sandra Oh
- Julia Roberts
- Keri Russell
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- "All The Stars"
- "Girl in the Movies"
- "Requiem for a Private War"
- "Revelation"
- "Shallow"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Glenn Close
- Lady Gaga
- Nicole Kidman
- Melissa McCarthy
- Rosamund Pike
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy
- Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"
- Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
- Charlize Theron, "Tully"
- Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
- Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
- Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
- Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
- Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- "Crazy Rich Asians"
- "The Favourite"
- "Green Book"
- "Mary Poppins Returns"
- "Vice"
Motion Picture, Drama
- "Black Panther"
- "BlacKkKlansman"
- "A Star Is Born"
- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- "Capernaum"
- "Girl"
- "Never Look Away"
- "Roma"
- "Shoplifters"
Best Actor in a Film, Comedy or Musical
- Christian Bale, "Vice"
- Lin Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
- Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
- Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"
- John C Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
- Amy Adams, "Vice"
- Claire Foy, "First Man"
- Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
- Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
- Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
- Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
- Richard E Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
- Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Stephan James, "Homecoming"
- Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Matthew Rhys, "The American"