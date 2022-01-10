Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

"The Power of the Dog," "West Side Story" and "Succession" dominated the night.

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday.

The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.

On the film side, "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" tied for the top spot, each earning three trophies. Over on the television side, "Succession" dominated with three wins.

The pared-down awards show was the result of NBC refusing to air this year's Golden Globes. The network made the decision last May following the release of the explosive Los Angeles Times report in February that found there were no Black members in the 87-person group of international journalists who make up the HFPA, the group which decides the nominees and winners.

Since then, the HFPA has committed to improving the association through structural changes and diversifying the body of the association, among other means.

Here are the winners for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards:

FILM

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Cyrano"

"Don’t Look Up"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Tick, Tick... Boom!"

"West Side Story"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, "Annette"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Don’t Look Up"

Emma Stone, "Cruella"

Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"

Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"

Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Adam McKay, "Don’t Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"

Best Picture, Animated

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"My Sunny Maad"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"

Germaine Franco, "Encanto"

Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"

Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"

Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Be Alive" from "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast"

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "RESPECT"

"No Time To Die" from "No Time To Die"

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

"Compartment No. 6" (Finland/Russia/Germany)

"Drive My Car" (Japan)

"The Hand of God" (Italy)

"A Hero" (France/Iran)

"Parallel Mothers" (Spain)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best Television Series, Drama

"Lupin"

"The Morning Show"

"Pose"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Omar Sy, "Lupin"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

"Dopesick"

"American Crime Story: Impeachment"

"Maid"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Underground Railroad"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Andie MacDowell, "Maid"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

O Yeong-su, "Squid Game"