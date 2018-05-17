GQ magazine poked fun at one of its sister magazines, Vanity Fair, by adding a few extra limbs to the stars on its comedy issue cover.

In January, Vanity Fair accidentally gave Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon an extra hand and leg, respectively, on its annual Oscar issue cover -- and now GQ has done the same to its cover stars, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman.

The magazine, which, like Vanity Fair, is owned by Conde Nast, released an editor's note, apologizing for the "error."

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," the letter, which has been posted to the magazine's website, said. "Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."

The comedians have yet to comment on the magazine cover, though Rae did retweet GQ's promotion of the issue.

After Vanity Fair made its gaffe, Witherspoon and Winfrey had fun with it on social media. Witherspoon tweeted that she did, indeed, have a third leg, and her "Wrinkle In Time" co-star, Winfrey, applauded her bravery.

"I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," she tweeted.