Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith changes pronouns to they/them

Grammy-award winning singer Sam Smith will use the pronouns "they/them" after coming out as gender nonbinary earlier this year,

The "Stay With Me" soul singer announced the change with a post on Instagram.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," Smith writes. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

Smith continues, "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

While Smith adds that while they are not ready to "eloquently speak at length about what it means to non binary," they just "want to be VISIBLE and open."

In an interview with The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil for her "I Weigh" movement back in March, Smith explained, "I'm not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between."

In 2015, Smith won Record of the Year and Song Of The Year for "Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)."