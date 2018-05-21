Gun violence, mental illness and more addressed at impactful Billboard Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards is making major headlines but for more than just its celebration of the year's best albums and artists.

Host Kelly Clarkson led the way last night by addressing the crowd on yet another school shooting, breaking down as she stressed that what this country is doing to combat gun violence is just not working. Later on in the show, the choir from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, another school affected by gun violence this year, was invited onstage to perform.

Other major issues in the current zeitgeist that were addressed included mental illness, #MeToo, and female empowerment. It was an award show that certainly has people talking.

Here's a look at what went down:

Clarkson's plea for change

The Grammy winner began Sunday's show by bringing up the recent tragedy at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school, where 10 people were killed and a dozen more injured late last week.

"Once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all," she said. "Tonight they wanted me to say ... obviously, we want to pray for all the victims and pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence. And I'm so sick of moments of silence. It's not working ... So, why don't we not do a moment of silence, why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change?"

The "Stronger" singer and devoted mother added that "we're failing our children" by not keeping them safe at school.

"So, instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect [the victims] and honor them. ... Tonight, y'all, in your community, where you live -- let's have a moment of action! Let's have a moment of change!" she said.

Stoneman Douglas strong

Another school that suffered a similar tragedy in February, Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, was also represented Sunday night at the awards as singers Shawn Mendes and Khalid were joined onstage by the school's choir.

The duo performed Mendes' song "Youth" and Khalid wore a shirt that read "Protect our Guns Children" with the guns portion of the logo crossed out.

The 12 members of the school's choir backed the singers up, all wearing shirts that read, "Youth."

.@BebeRexha introduces a very special performance by @ShawnMendes, @thegreatkhalid and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Show Choir at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/pbyWy8sUaV — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

The singers and the choir received a standing ovation for the thoughtful rendition.

Mental illness awareness

Hitmakers the Chainsmokers and Halsey paid tribute to DJ Avicii, who died last month at age 28.

After his death, Avicii's family released a statement that called him "a fragile artistic soul," and added, “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

Was an honor to dedicate the award to avicii and speak about him with @halsey pic.twitter.com/EekThvZpEU — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 21, 2018

"His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us," The Chainsmokers and Halsey said, mentioning mental illness in their tribute.

"It's a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members, who may be struggling with mental health issues," Halsey said.

Andrew Taggart added that he hopes the late DJ was able to find peace.

No more abuse

Last, but certainly not least, Janet Jackson became the first black woman to receive the Billboard Icon Award and used her speech to pay tribute to all the women in the world making a difference in recent months.

"Women have made it clear that we no longer will be controlled, manipulated or abused,” she said.

After rocking the stage with her incredible performance, @JanetJackson accepts the 2018 #BBMAs Icon Award! #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/S7nDbrGJQI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

"I stand with those women and those men equally outraged," she continued.

The audience was visibly moved and gave her a roaring applause.