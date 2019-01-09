Gwyneth Paltrow is loving life as a married woman.

“I love it,” Paltrow said Wednesday on “Good Morning America” of her marriage to Brad Falchuk. “So far, so good.”

Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, who met on the set of “Glee,” tied the knot on Sept. 29, 2018, in Amagansett, New York.

Their wedding was a glamorous affair, as seen in photos Paltrow shared on her Goop website. But the actress said it was the people at the wedding who are her best memories from the day.

“We had a very small wedding,” she said. “We both have really old friends from elementary school and high school and that was really the bulk of our friends that were there.”

“It was just really special,” added Paltrow, who appeared on "GMA" to promote her fourth cookbook, "The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal."

Celebrity guests at Paltrow and Falchuk's wedding included Jerry Seinfeld, Paltrow's "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, and Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner, People magazine reported at the time.

This is Paltrow's second marriage but first actual wedding. She and her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, eloped.

Paltrow and Falchuk took a delayed honeymoon in the Maldives over the holidays. Paltrow confirmed Wednesday on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" that they were accompanied on their honeymoon by Falchuk's children, Paltrow's two children with Martin, family friends and Martin himself.

Paltrow called it a "modern family" honeymoon.

She and Martin famously announced their separation on her Goop blog in a post titled "Conscious Uncoupling." Their divorce was final in 2016.

"We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids," Paltrow said Wednesday, referring to her two kids with Martin, Apple and Moses. "And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that."