Gwyneth Paltrow is serving up her most ambitious cookbook yet with over 100 recipes and meal plans that offer taste, simplicity and targeted health benefits.

Interested in Food? Add Food as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Food news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal" perfectly aligns with the Goop founder's focus on appealing and balanced recipes and includes support from her team of nutrition experts and doctors.

Ditte Isager/Grand Central Publishing

Paltrow shared two of her clean ingredient recipes with "GMA."

Teriyaki Bowl

Serves 2

Copyright The Clean Plate, Photographs by Ditte Isager

Ingredients:

For the teriyaki chicken:

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 3/4 pound)

1 small garlic clove, grated

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

Olive oil, for brushing the grill pan



For the bowl:

Cauliflower Rice

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup chopped kimchi

1 small carrot, grated

Pickled cucumbers

Fresh cilantro leaves

Toasted sesame seeds

Coconut aminos sauce



Instructions



To make the teriyaki chicken, combine the chicken thighs, garlic, ginger, salt and coconut aminos in a small bowl and marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush the pan with a little olive oil, add the chicken, and cook for five minutes per side, or until firm to the touch and cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for at least five minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the cauliflower rice, then stir in the toasted sesame oil and scallion.

If you don't have a food processor to make cauliflower rice, Paltrow suggests using an old school box grater.

Divide the cauliflower rice between two bowls and top each with half the romaine, kimchi, carrot and cucumber pickles.

Chop the grilled chicken and season with salt, if needed. Divide the chicken between the bowls and garnish each with cilantro leaves and sesame seeds.

Pour a couple of tablespoons of the dipping sauce over each and serve with more sauce on the side.

Cauliflower, Pea and Turmeric Soccata

Copyright The Clean Plate, Photographs by Ditte Isager

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chickpea flour

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup steamed cauliflower florets (frozen organic cauliflower is fine)

2/3 cup frozen peas

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons torn fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves

Juice of 1/2 lime

Flaky sea salt

1/2 ripe avocado, thinly sliced (optional)



Instructions



In a medium bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, water, olive oil and kosher salt.

Add the cauliflower florets, mashing them a bit with a fork. Stir in the peas, lime zest, scallions and turmeric.

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add about one tablespoon olive oil, and pour in half the batter. Cook for about four minutes, or until the bottom is starting to crisp, then flip the pancake and cook for three minutes or so on the second side.

Transfer the soccata to a plate and cook the second soccata.

In a small bowl, toss the cilantro, mint and parsley with the lime juice, a little olive oil and a pinch of flaky salt.

Top each soccata with some sliced avocado, if desired, and garnish with the herb salad.

Excerpted from the book "THE CLEAN PLATE: EAT, RESET, HEAL" by Gwyneth Paltrow. Copyright 2019 by Gwyneth Paltrow. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.