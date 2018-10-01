Gwyneth Paltrow appears to have tied the knot with fiance Brad Falchuk.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram of two hands wearing matching wedding bands, in what appeared to be confirmation of news reports that the couple wed this past weekend.

Paltrow, who turned 46 last week, first met Falchuk, 47, on the set of "Glee." The couple dated for three years before announcing their engagement in January.

The Oscar winner was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2003 to 2014. The couple had two children, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses, before Paltrow announced their separation on her Goop blog in a post titled "Conscious Uncoupling." Their divorce was final in 2016.

Although this was Paltrow's second marriage, it was her first wedding. She and Martin eloped. In January, she told People, "I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old."

According to the magazine, the guest list at their private nuptials Saturday included Jerry Seinfeld, Paltrow's "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, and Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner.

Lowe later shared a photo from the celebration while catching up with his old pal Downey.

Falchuck was previously married and has two children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.