"The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski is officially a mom!

The 36-year-old actress shared the wonderful news with a sweet note on Instagram: "My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already."

She continued, "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"

The former "Chuck" star spilled the beans that she was expecting a boy last month at the Emmys, telling E! News that she was just gonna hold "him" after he arrived.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, FILE

Strahovski proudly showed off her baby bump on the red carpet with her husband, Tim Loden, at her side.

In May, she revealed the big news, writing, "I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news - I’m going to be a Mama! So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!"