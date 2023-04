Belafonte was also an activist during the Civil Rights Movement.

Harry Belafonte, the actor, activist and singer who popularized the Calypso musical style with his famous song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," has died. He was 96.

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home with his wife Pamela by his side, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

Singer Harry Belafonte waves to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., right, as he leaves the column of civil rights marchers after walking with them in Montgomery, Ala., March 24, 1965. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

