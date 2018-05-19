Harry and Meghan's families wore shades of green and blue to stand out at royal wedding

May 19, 2018, 1:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Pictured (L-R) are Queen Elizabeth II and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.PlayGetty Images
The royal family didn't shy away from color at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Fashionistas from both sides of the Atlantic couldn't wait to see not only what the bride, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore (Spoiler alert: Givenchy), but also what her guests had on at Saturday's ceremony.

PHOTO: The Duchess of Sussex departs after her wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Let's start with the bride because ... duh.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images
All eyes were on Markle, who chose a traditional white Givenchy wedding gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller. The bride’s “something borrowed” was a tiara, crafted in 1932 for Harry's grandmother, Queen Mary, and which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth. Markle paired the sparkler with a 5-meter-long veil with a flower outline.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Reuters
For some other members of the royal family -- including Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, as well as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate’s little sister, Pippa Middleton -- green was the color of choice.

Each wore a different shade of the color while watching the royal couple exchange vows inside St. George's Chapel in front of more than 600 guests and millions more watching around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II donned a lime-green floral dress with royal purple flowers. Her lime-green overcoat and oversized-hat matched perfectly. She completed her look with three strings of pearls together with pearl earrings and a pearl broach.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Victoria Jones/AP
The bride's mother must have gotten the green memo -- as she sported a mint-green dress with flowers along the hemline. A matching overcoat, and silver hat with matching clutch, completed her look.

And we love how Ragland's pearl earrings matched her silver nose ring.

PHOTO: Doria Ragland arrives at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Reuters
Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Princess Kate, also wore a silk floral mint dress from The Fold -- priced at $695.

PHOTO: Pippa Middleton arrives with her husband James Matthews to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Toby Melville/Reuters
Another royal fashion trend was the color blue in all shades – from frosty pale blue to deep shades of the hue.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, along with Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and his wife, all wore blue.

PHOTO: Members of the Royal family watch as the happy couple leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.AP
PHOTO: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne, Princess Royal (rear) attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.Getty Images
One prominent member of the royal family who opted to do without color was Princess Kate, who wore white.

And before you get upset on behalf of the bride, in the royal tradition, it’s not a fashion faux pas to wear the bride's customary color.

It’s rumored that Princess Kate wore the same Alexander McQueen dress twice before – at the queen’s birthday festivities last month and at her daughter Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

PHOTO: Princess Charlotte waves by her mother Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after attending the wedding ceremony of Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St Georges Chapel in Windsor, May 19, 2018.AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Duke and Duchess of Sussex
