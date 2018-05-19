The royal family didn't shy away from color at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Fashionistas from both sides of the Atlantic couldn't wait to see not only what the bride, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore (Spoiler alert: Givenchy), but also what her guests had on at Saturday's ceremony.

Let's start with the bride because ... duh.

All eyes were on Markle, who chose a traditional white Givenchy wedding gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller. The bride’s “something borrowed” was a tiara, crafted in 1932 for Harry's grandmother, Queen Mary, and which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth. Markle paired the sparkler with a 5-meter-long veil with a flower outline.

For some other members of the royal family -- including Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, as well as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate’s little sister, Pippa Middleton -- green was the color of choice.

Each wore a different shade of the color while watching the royal couple exchange vows inside St. George's Chapel in front of more than 600 guests and millions more watching around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II donned a lime-green floral dress with royal purple flowers. Her lime-green overcoat and oversized-hat matched perfectly. She completed her look with three strings of pearls together with pearl earrings and a pearl broach.

The bride's mother must have gotten the green memo -- as she sported a mint-green dress with flowers along the hemline. A matching overcoat, and silver hat with matching clutch, completed her look.

And we love how Ragland's pearl earrings matched her silver nose ring.

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Princess Kate, also wore a silk floral mint dress from The Fold -- priced at $695.

Another royal fashion trend was the color blue in all shades – from frosty pale blue to deep shades of the hue.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, along with Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and his wife, all wore blue.

One prominent member of the royal family who opted to do without color was Princess Kate, who wore white.

And before you get upset on behalf of the bride, in the royal tradition, it’s not a fashion faux pas to wear the bride's customary color.

It’s rumored that Princess Kate wore the same Alexander McQueen dress twice before – at the queen’s birthday festivities last month and at her daughter Charlotte’s christening in 2015.