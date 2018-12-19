After more than three decades, the biggest debate in cinematic history may have just been put to bed.

"Die Hard" is the "Greatest Christmas Story" ever told, according to 20th Century Fox.

In an epic recut of the trailer for the 1988 smash hit starring Bruce Willis, Fox released a new clip that positions the action film as a holiday flick.

The new trailer opens with Willis' John McClane flying to the West Coast to spend the holidays with his family.

"But when he gets stuck at the office Christmas party, it'll be a holiday he'll never forget," the classic voice-over says in a cheerful tone.

"This Christmas, get ready to jingle some bells," the voice continues as a montage of action hits the screen. If you haven't checked it out, it's pretty amazing if you're a fan of the film.

20th Century Fox/Getty Images

The clip ends calling the film, "The greatest Christmas story ever told." Enough said.

The statement by the studio mirrors what screenwriter Jeb Stuart told "GMA" this past summer as the film celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Stuart said it's a holiday film because of "the family aspect of it."

"John comes out to L.A. and he's really annoyed at all these things that don't stack up to his image of what family should be," he said. "His wife is using her maiden name, she's working, she's got the kids ... then two hours later, you really cut away all the stuff that doesn't matter."

For him, that's what a Christmas movie is all about.