High-scoring 'Dancing with the Stars' pair shockingly cut on 'Trio Night'

"Trio Night" on "Dancing with the Stars" showcased the power of three, but in the end, the show had to let two go as Tinashe and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were shockingly sent home.

The R&B singer and her partner were voted out even though they consistently danced well and received high scores from the judges. Their dance Monday night, a courtroom-themed tango with former contestant Amy Purdy, scored a 26/30.

As Armstrong predicted in last week’s episode, sometimes the best dancers are the first to go.

For some, the special guest dance partner during Trio Night was a welcome addition and for others it was painful -- literally.

Demarcus Ware had his finger accidentally dislocated by his surprise dance partner Rashad Jennings in a chest-bump-gone-wrong. After getting patched up at the ER, he performed a football-themed paso doble with former "DWTS" champs Jennings and Lindsay Arnold.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile’s salsa with partner Jenna Johnson and fellow Bachelorette contestant Jordan Kimball was painful in a different way. Set to “I’m Too Sexy,” the routine -- which featured ripped shirts, overalls and a cold shower ending -- was the worst of the night, scoring a dismal 15/30.

The best dance of the night goes to Milo Manheim and his partner Witney Carson, joined by Riker Lynch. They did a spicy salsa with extra hairography and wowed the judges into giving them a nearly perfect score of 29/30.

Here are the scores:

Highest Score:

Milo Manheim, Disney Channel star, with Witney Carson and guest Riker Lynch: 29/30

Tied in second place:

Tinashe, R&B singer, with Brandon Armstrong and guest Amy Purdy: 26/30

Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic gymnast, with Sasha Farber and guest Nastia Liukin: 26/30

Alexis Ren, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, with Alan Bersten and guest Maddie Ziegler: 25/30

Juan Pablo Di Pace, "Fuller House" & "Mamma Mia!" actor, with Cheryl Burke and guest Melissa Rycroft: 24/30

Evanna Lynch, Harry Potter films star, with Keo Motsepe and guest Scarlett Byrne: 24/30

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL star, with Lindsay Arnold and guest Rashad Jennings: 22/30

John Schneider, "Dukes of Hazzard" star, with Emma Slater and guest Joey Fatone: 21/30

Bobby Bones, country radio personality, with Sharna Burgess and guest Lindsey Stirling: 20/30

Lowest score:

Joe Amabile, "The Bachelorette" contestant, with Jenna Johnson and guest Jordan Kimball, 15/30

"Dancing with the Stars" returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.