Hollywood community pays tribute to late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

The Hollywood community is mourning Matthew Perry, who died Saturday at 54, according to law enforcement sources.

Co-stars, admirers, colleagues and friends began sharing their tributes on social media platforms shortly after the news of Perry's death broke.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind his decade-long television comedy "Friends," shared a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," the company's statement read. "The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

On the verified "Friends" Instagram page, a statement read: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

In a statement, "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright said, "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent," the statement continued. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

"We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," they added.

In this July 17, 2014, file photo, Matthew Perry poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. CBS via Getty Images

Actor and longtime friend Hank Azaria, reflected on his friendship with Perry, via video posted on his Instagram, sharing, Perry was "the first friend I made in Los Angeles," when he moved there at the age of 21.

Praising Perry as "the funniest man ever," the "Simpsons" actor said, "Matthew and I became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time. We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together, we were there for each other in the early days of our career."

In the lengthy tribute, Azaria, who said he has been sober for 17 years revealed Perry "totally helped" him during his journey to sobriety, adding that Perry "was so caring and giving and wise."

"As an actor, he was so brilliant. I just wish we – the world — I and the world — could have gotten what the rest of his career would’ve been," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a statement that read, "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on "Friends," wrote on Instagram, "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew [sic] Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Paget Brewster, who played Kathy on season 4 of "Friends" wrote, "I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though... He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom on "Friends," wrote, "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my "son", Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."

Robert King, co-creator of "The Good Wife," the CBS series Perry had an arc in, wrote on X, "Very sad about Matthew Perry. He was so much fun to work with; and yet so serious about his craft."

On her Instagram story, Kristin Davis wrote, "I'm so sad As i know so many of you are too. Thank you Matthew for all you have done for others and for giving your gifts to us."

The Screen Actors Guild shared a statement on Instagram that read, "The SAG Awards is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, a gifted actor whose work impacted generations. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as we remember him."

Alongside a photo from her appearance on "Friends," Brooke Shields wrote on Instagram, "Really struggling to find the words. You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you… sending all of my love to your family & friends 💔"

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, "This is devastating. Your book shifted so many close to my heart. The people no one sees and most throwaway. It was a gift. Beyond the joy you brought to many, your heart reigned supreme. Rest well.....know that you brought love 💔🕊🙏🏿"

Kerry Washington posted on X, "A heartbreaking loss 💔 rest in peace #MatthewPerry."

Melissa Rivers posted a heartfelt note alongside a picture of Perry on X to remember the late actor who she shared was her "high school classmate."

"So sad. Gone too soon. RIP," she wrote.

Lisa Ann Walter recalled her experience working with Perry after learning about his death.

"In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed," she wrote on X (formally known as Twitter). "I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face It was beautiful."

Octavia Spencer shared a photo of Perry on her Instagram account, expressing her sorrow in the caption, saying "I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today. His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world 🤍🕊️."

Perry’s former co-star in "Odd Couple," Yvette Nicole Brown posted a throwback picture of herself with Perry and the cast members while on set, writing, "Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today."

"The entire entertainment world has," she added. "I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry."

On Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Selma Blair wrote on Instagram, "My oldest boyfriend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

The Ottawa Senators hockey account paid tribute to Perry in a post that read, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa's proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan ♥️ 🕊️"

Actor Brad Garrett posted on Instagram, writing, "Such a talent. Such a warrior. Sending love and comfort to his family and friends. ❤️🙏☮️."

Mira Sorvino wrote: "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔"

Actress Meredith Salenger, who starred with Perry and River Phoenix in "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon," wrote on X, "Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔"

Rosie O'Donnell posted an image of Perry's book on Instagram and wrote, "too hard ❤️🤟🏽💋#RIPmatty."

Josh Charles, alum of "The Good Wife," a show Perry had a stint on, wrote "Awful news. RIP brother," on X.

Rumer Willis recalled the time she spent around Perry when her dad, Bruce Willis, and the "Friends" star filmed movies together.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing," she wrote in an Instagram story post. "When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing the whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sister and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."

Nancy Sinatra wrote, "Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars. If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him."

"Star Trek's" George Takei wrote, "What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates."

In an Instagram story, Olivia Munn wrote, "He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry."

Nazanin Boniadi wrote, "He left us far too soon. Only 54. Matthew Perry was kind, genuine and hard working. He seemed so grateful to be alive and at work after overcoming so many personal battles. I had the good fortune of working with him on the TV series 'Go On' a decade ago. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and countless fans. Rest in peace, Matthew."

"We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations," read a post from NBC Entertainment.

Talk show host Jennifer Hudson shared a pic on X showing her alongside Perry on her set, and wrote, "This man brought so much joy and light to so many around the world. He was such a huge part of the Warner Bros. family and he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Matthew Perry."