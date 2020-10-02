'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' actor Rick Moranis victim of random assault on NYC street The attack, caught on video, shows a suspect striking him on the head.

Actor Rick Moranis was the victim of a random, unprovoked attack on a New York City street Thursday, according to police.

The attack, caught on video, shows an unidentified suspect striking the 67-year-old actor on the head with a closed fist and knocking him to the ground. The suspect fled on foot.

Moranis, who reported the incident to police, traveled to an area hospital for evaluation, suffering pain to the head, back, and right hip.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the suspect.

Moranis is known for his roles in "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Little Shop of Horrors." After his wife died from breast cancer in 1997, he took a break from acting to focus on his three children.

"I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people," Moranis told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me. I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful."

Recently, Moranis appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial alongside fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.