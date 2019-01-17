'I'm scared': Cardi B weighs in on the government shutdown

Count rapper Cardi B as one of the millions of Americans who thinks something needs to be done about the ongoing government shutdown.

"This s--- is crazy," she said Wednesday in a video posted to her Instagram account.

"Like, our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f------ wall," she continued about the state of affairs between the two major parties, disagreeing over funding for a wall to be built on the southern border of the United States.

"We really need to take this serious," she added.

In fact, Cardi B wants people to take action -- she just doesn't "know what type of action."

"B----, I'm scared," the new mother admitted.

The rapper welcomed her daughter, Kulture Kiari, last summer.

The rap sensation also commented on the thousands of government workers who were called back to their jobs even though they aren't being paid. Thousands of workers for the IRS, FAA and FDA were among those ordered back to work Tuesday.

"I know a lot of y'all don't care because y'all don't work for the government or y'all probably don't have a job, but this s--- is really f------ serious," Cardi said, adding later, "And I really feel bad for these people."

The government shutdown entered its 27th day Thursday.