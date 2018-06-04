Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has penned a "love letter" to LGBTQ youth.

"To our LGBTQ youth. I LOVE YOU. Fully. Completely. I celebrate you. You are beautiful and worthy of love. I hope you let yourself find it and find peace and security in that place. You deserve it. I will fight for you," he wrote in the open letter published by Billboard in honor of Pride Month.

Reynolds, who was raised Mormon, has become an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ youth. In his documentary "Believer," which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will air on HBO later this month, he takes on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' stance on same-sex relationships.

"Religious leaders can speak all day about how much they 'love' our LGBTQ youth, but until they change their dangerous doctrine that implies or states that LGBTQ youth are living in 'sin' when acting upon their sexuality, they are contributing towards increased depression and anxiety in the lives of our LGBTQ youth."

The father of three said he spent many years as a "confused Mormon" who was "in conflict between the teaching of the faith and what my heart was telling me."

He said he also had many LGBTQ friends who spent years hiding their identities from their Mormon families.

"I am no longer confused," he wrote. "I am still a Mormon, but I am one with open eyes and open arms. I give you my word that I will do all I can to create dialogue that leads to change within communities of faith, for that is where change needs to happen most."

celebrate our diversity. embrace our LGBTQ youth. to “accept” does not simply mean to “love” - it means you give true validity and fully embrace and support diverse sexual orientations and do not see ones sexuality as “incorrect” or “sinful”. love is an empty word otherwise. pic.twitter.com/ACaIZyNrX0 — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 28, 2018

He also had words of encouragement for LGBTQ youth who don't feel "safe" in their current situations: "Just know that you are not alone."

"There are many people like you that have gone on to be extraordinary beings. Changing the world, in fact. And until you get to that safe place, there are many resources for you find help and love," he said, mentioning the Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention. "Please never take your life away from us. We need you. We need your color and unique spirit. The world is a dull place without you."

He concluded his letter with "Love is love."