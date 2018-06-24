There's a new king and queen on the throne. Well, sort of. Congrats are in order for "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie who are now married.

The two tied the knot Saturday inside Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. A reception, where many of their "Game of Thrones" co-stars were seen, was held inside Wardhill Castle, according to People magazine.

SplashNews.com

Leslie, 31, who played Ygritte on the series, walked down the aisle in an off-white lace floor-length gown, complete with a floral headpiece and veil. She was accompanied by her father who wore a traditional Scottish kilt. For his part, Harington, also 31, who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, wore a cream-colored blazer with striped pants.

It almost felt like a family reunion as many "Game of Thrones" stars were captured by photographers as they walked into the nuptials. The actresses who portray the Stark sisters, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, arrived together. Other photographers caught Peter Dinklage, who portrays Tyrion Lannister, Emilia Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen, and Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, also arriving. Other "Game of Thrones" actors spotted at the nuptials were John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, and Ben Crompton.

Jane Barlow/AP

Harington and Leslie announced their engagement last September in The Times of London newspaper. At the time, Harington's rep declined to make any additional comment to ABC News.

The two fell in love while filming the second season of "Game of Thrones" in Iceland, Harington said in a L’Uomo Vogue cover story.

SplashNews.com

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Fans will have to be satisfied with these "Game of Thrones" photos for now, since the eighth and final season of the hit fantasy epic won't premiere until 2019.