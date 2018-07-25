7 inspiring Demi Lovato lyrics to get you through any tough day

Demi Lovato fans were shocked to learn that she had been transported to a Los Angeles area hospital Tuesday after a suspected overdose. Especially since for many, they've drawn inspiration from the singer.

Reps for Lovato, 25, told ABC News in a statement that the singer "is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."

The singer has long been outspoken about her substance abuse issues and bipolar disorder. And even in her music, Lovato has seemingly spoken about her issues, and offered inspiration.

The news of her suspected overdose comes nearly a month after Lovato released a song titled, "Sober," in which she crooned that she's "not sober anymore." The singer shared the song via Twitter, writing, "My truth."

For those in need of a little more inspiration today, here are Lovato's most inspirational lyrics to get you through any tough moment:

1. "Warrior"



"Now I'm a warrior, now I've got thicker skin/

I'm a warrior, I'm stronger than I've ever been/

And my armor is made of steel, you can't get in/

I'm a warrior, and you can never hurt me again."



2. "Yes I Am"



"And I got what I need right here/

It’s in me/I am everything/

All that I need, and I won’t be defeated/

I won’t stop now/Got it all figured out/

And I got what I need right here/

I’m everything I am/Yes, I am, yes, I am."



3. "Mistake"



"When the last straw is broken/

When the last door is closing/

I ain't that dumb to stick around, stick around/

I ain't got the time for looking back/

When you let yourself slip through the cracks/

And you just keep going down, down, down/"



4. "Skycraper"



"You can take everything I have/

You can break everything I am/

Like I'm made of glass/

Like I'm made of paper/

Go on and try to tear me down/

I will be rising from the ground/

Like a skyscraper/"



5. "Stone Cold"



"I'll take the pain/

Give me the truth/

Me and my heart/

We'll make it through/"



6. "My Love Is Like a Star"



"If you see a comet, baby, I'm on it/

Making my way back home/

Just follow the glow, yeah/"



7. "Confident"



"But you've had me underrated-rated-rated/

What's wrong with being, what's wrong with being/

What's wrong with being confident?/"

