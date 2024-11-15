American Airlines flight narrowly avoids mountain with 'expedited climb'

The FAA is investigating the incident, which occurred Wednesday.

An American Airlines flight had to “perform an expedited climb” in order to avoid a mountain during a routine departure out of Hawaii on Wednesday.

The plane had just departed from Honolulu International Airport and was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport.

An American Airlines Airbus A321 ascends for a cross-country flight on September 19, 2024. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Air traffic control can be heard telling the pilot "turn right and expedite your climb through terrain" on audio from the flight provided by LIVEATC.NET.

"Normally ATC will issue right turn instructions after takeoff at HNL," said Steve Ganyard, a retired Marine colonel and ABC News contributor.

"Sounds like they didn’t do that, but it’s irrelevant because the standard instrument departure instructions mandate the turn away from high terrain right after takeoff," he added.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, "An air traffic controller instructed American Airlines Flight 298 to perform an expedited climb after the crew did not make the assigned turn while departing from Honolulu International Airport."

The FAA's statement continued, "The controller’s actions ensured the aircraft remained safely above nearby terrain."

But clearing the terrain is a minimal expectation, according to Ganyard, who explained, "They never should have been that close in the first place."

"[There was] clearly aircrew error with some blame on the controller, as well," Ganyard said, "and if they had lost an engine on takeoff this could have turned deadly."

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The FAA is now investigating it.

"How any crew flying into HNL could not be aware of the high terrain will be a question for investigators," Ganyard said.

Additionally, he expects that there will be a full probe into those involved, including the crew onboard the flight.

ABC News has reached out to American Airlines for comment.