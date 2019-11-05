Aerie model Iskra Lawrence announced Tuesday that she's pregnant with her first child, and plans to help another couple hoping to expand their family.

In an Instagram post, Lawrence, who's famous for eschewing retouching in her ads, revealed that she and her partner, Philip Payne, are expecting a baby in April.

She is currently 17 weeks pregnant, she added.

Lawrence, whose announcement was sponsored by First Response, also wrote that she's planning to help a couple battling infertility, with a caveat that "more deets [are] coming soon."

"I’m well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am. That is why I’ll be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey," she wrote. "Thank you so much #firstresponsepregnancy for supporting me and all of the work you do to support couples struggling to conceive. It’s something very close to my heart with many of my best friends and family members experiencing these challenges."

Lawrence, 29, and Payne, an Austin, Texas-based music producer, met at the 2018 Grammy Awards, they revealed in a September interview for her YouTube channel. Prior to their introduction, Payne had described Lawrence as his "type."

"I’ve never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump," Lawrence added in her announcement post. "Can’t believe I’m finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx."