James Woods, the acclaimed veteran actor, has taken to social media to create quite the movement in the midst of the California wildfires and the widespread destruction the natural disaster is causing.

Using the hashtag #SoCalFiresJamesWoods, the actor has helped displaced people connect with their loved ones, as well as lending a helping hand to a political rival.

The hashtag is trending and reading upwards of 100,000 retweets. As early as late Sunday night one of Woods tweets read, "#MISSING Kele Carter. Interesting situation ??????##CampFireJamesWoods #SoCalFiresJamesWoods see pic."

Woods has been retweeting several messages like that, including that of Mari Irby, who was looking for her great uncle Al.

A retweet from Woods connected the two.

Irby told "GMA" that she was "just immediately overwhelmed with gratitude."

"The way the opportunity presented itself was through social media, through something like a hashtag, and it completely blows my mind," she said.

Woods has been tirelessly trying to not only help people, but their beloved pets find shelter -- and trying to reconnect them with their owners.

Something as simple as, "#Found! This furry person is anxious to find its human! Do you know this #dog? West Valley Animal Shelter on Plummer. #WoolseyFire #SoCalFiresJamesWoods" is one of several tweets from him.

And then there's this help of fellow actor, Alyssa Milano, whom he has spared with regularly on this very platform in regards to political beliefs. But that has all been washed away as she was looking for help with her horses.

Milano tweeting over the weekend, "Thank you, Mr. Woods. Appreciate what you’re doing with your feed."

Other celebs who have stepped up big to help the thousands displaced include Reese Witherspoon, tweeting out a local ABC News story on how to help others.

She also added, "Thank you to the firefighters and service men and women working so hard to protect from these devastating fires here in California. Your bravery and selflessness in these times of need is nothing short of heroic."

Ben Affleck and Gerard Butler are also asking for donations to the services and organizations helping to quell this disaster, along with keeping those affected safe.

Butler, who lost his home in the fires, wrote, "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org."