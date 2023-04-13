Jamie Foxx recovering after unknown 'medical complication,' daughter Corinne says

The actor's daughter said he "received quick action and great care."

Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering an undisclosed "medical complication" on Tuesday, according to a statement shared to social media post by his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old actress shared in an Instagram post Wednesday.

While the post did not elaborate on the exact medical concern, Corinne Foxx added that her Academy Award-winning father, 55, is "already on his way to recovery" thanks to "quick action and great care."

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the post concluded. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square, Feb. 15, 2023, in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images

It is unclear what kind of symptoms Jamie Foxx was suffering during the incident or whether he was hospitalized.

The actor has been shooting his upcoming film "Back in Action," which co-stars Cameron Diaz in her first major film role since 2014's "Annie," in which she also starred alongside Foxx.