Jana Kramer fires back at body shamers 1 week after giving birth

Country singer Jana Kramer is firing back at online trolls who shamed her body just over a week after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, welcomed son Jace at the end of November. The 35-year-old star recently took to Instagram to "vent" her frustrations with the pressures new moms face to get back in shape after giving birth.

After admitting that she wanted to share her "journey back to healthy," Kramer, who is also mom to daughter Jolie, revealed how the comments affected her, especially those that suggested she had a procedure of some kind to help her lose the extra weight.

"It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people be," she wrote next to a photo showing her stomach. "A few things, no I didn’t get a tummy tuck, no I don’t have a personal chef, no I don’t have fortunes so I didn’t train everyday. Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain ... wow here I am defending myself. Why?!!”

The actress and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant then shared an insightful and heartfelt message to other new moms.

"Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame? ... Why can't it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different," she continued. "Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way?"

She then pleaded with those on the social media platform to be "kinder to ourselves" and to new moms because every journey back after giving birth is different.

"Can we lift women up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing?" she added.

The community has rallied around Kramer's comments, with many supporting what she had to say.

"You look amazing! I cannot stand women shaming and tear other women down," one person wrote, while another added, "Perfectly said, scares me for my daughter to grow up with people doing and saying the things they do. Everyone is beautiful in [their] own way."

Kramer announced the arrival of her baby on Nov. 29, writing how "blessed" she was and how the family's "hearts are so full."

Kramer has been open about her journey to have a second baby. She told People magazine over the summer how she suffered three miscarriages and a failed IVF attempt.

"It’s hard because it’s like ‘have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find," she said.

In 2016, Kramer also spoke to "GMA" about her husband's past infidelity.

"I appreciate the apology because ... it has been heartbreaking,” Kramer said. “But it's nothing I can't handle; just being strong for my daughter and being a mom is what I'm just focused on doing right now.”