Jana Kramer fires back at body shamers 1 week after giving birth

Country singer Jana Kramer is firing back at online trolls who shamed her body just over a week after she gave birth to a baby boy.
Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, welcomed son Jace at the end of November. The 35-year-old star recently took to Instagram to "vent" her frustrations with the pressures new moms face to get back in shape after giving birth.
After admitting that she wanted to share her "journey back to healthy," Kramer, who is also mom to daughter Jolie, revealed how the comments affected her, especially those that suggested she had a procedure of some kind to help her lose the extra weight.
A few things because honestly I’m so frustrated and I need to vent this. I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped. It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be from my last photo I took yesterday. A few things, no I didn’t get a tummy tuck, no I don’t have a personal chef, no I don’t have fortunes so I didn’t train everyday. Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section).. In that photo I had a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!? If I would have posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have probably been shamed too even when I was wanting to be vulnerable with my journey. Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?. I say this to myself as much as I say this to y’all...why can’t it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way? Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every women has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift women up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let’s give that a try.....I love y’all. Back to my baby.
The actress and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant then shared an insightful and heartfelt message to other new moms.
"Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame? ... Why can't it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different," she continued. "Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way?"
She then pleaded with those on the social media platform to be "kinder to ourselves" and to new moms because every journey back after giving birth is different.
"Can we lift women up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing?" she added.
Welcome to the world, Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family. We are so blessed, and a huge thank you to @avawomen for helping us grow our family. #rainbowbaby #blessed
The community has rallied around Kramer's comments, with many supporting what she had to say.
"You look amazing! I cannot stand women shaming and tear other women down," one person wrote, while another added, "Perfectly said, scares me for my daughter to grow up with people doing and saying the things they do. Everyone is beautiful in [their] own way."
Kramer announced the arrival of her baby on Nov. 29, writing how "blessed" she was and how the family's "hearts are so full."
Kramer has been open about her journey to have a second baby. She told People magazine over the summer how she suffered three miscarriages and a failed IVF attempt.
"It’s hard because it’s like ‘have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find," she said.
In 2016, Kramer also spoke to "GMA" about her husband's past infidelity.
"I appreciate the apology because ... it has been heartbreaking,” Kramer said. “But it's nothing I can't handle; just being strong for my daughter and being a mom is what I'm just focused on doing right now.”