Janet Jackson will perform live on television for the first time in nine years when she receives the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards later this month.

Interested in Billboard Music Awards? Add Billboard Music Awards as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Billboard Music Awards news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Billboard announced earlier today that the 51-year-old entertainer would receive the highly-coveted award, which recognizes an artist's cultural impact both inside and outside the music industry. Past recipients include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Considered one of the most influential recent musical artists, Jackson has won six Grammy Awards as well as dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Her hit-making albums include "Control," "Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814" and "janet."

A star of television and film, she has also earned a Golden Globe Award, two Emmy nominations and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Jackson recently returned to the concert stage for her "State of the World" tour after giving birth at age 50 to her first child, Eissa Al Mana, with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Last month, she hosted a worldwide open call for dancers to aid her in what she said are "some really cool upcoming projects."

"This audition is open to everyone, all around the globe! Yes, that’s right," Jackson wrote on her website. "I’m talking to YOU! It doesn’t matter your gender, ethnicity, shape, size, or where you live, this is an equal opportunity. I want to see it all!" she said.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

No word on what the singer was up to, but it's possible some of those dancers could show up on stage at the Billboard Awards.

Jackson will join previously-announced artists Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 Billboard Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC on May 20.