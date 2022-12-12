Jay Leno opens up about his accident: 'It was an accident, that's all'

"Anything you do, there's a risk factor," he said.

Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno is opening up about the accident he experienced last month.

Over the weekend, he told the Wall Street Journal that what had happened was an accident and that anything you do in life comes with a "risk factor."

"It was an accident, that's all," he said. "Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor."

The comedian, 72, suffered "serious" burns to his face, hands and chest during a fire at his home garage in early November. After undergoing skin graft surgery for the "significant" and "deep" second-degree burns, he was released from the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Jay Leno says good-bye to The Grossman Burn Center Care Team in Calif., Nov. 21, 2022. Grossman Burn Center

"Eight days later, I had a brand new face," he said. "And it's better than what was there before."

Days after he was released, Leno returned to comedy and performed at a comedy club in Hermosa Beach, California.

In addition to getting back to work after his accident, Leno said he is finding humor in what happened.

"You have to joke about it," he said. "There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you."