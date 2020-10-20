Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer The actor, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, shared that his prognosis is good.

Actor Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an announcement on social media, the "Big Lebowski" actor didn't mince words about the seriousness of his diagnosis.

With a nod to one of his signature characters, Bridges began his statement by writing, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," he continued. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Bridges confirmed that he started treatment and he will "keep you posted on my recovery."

The Academy Award-winning actor, 70, extended his sincerest gratitude to all those that have rallied around him, writing that he's "profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends." He ended his statement by encouraging people to vote on Nov. 3.

"We are all in this together," he stated.

Lymphoma is cancer of the body's lymphatic system, which helps fight germs according to the Mayo Clinic. The organization added that treatment for the disease varies, but may involve chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination thereof.