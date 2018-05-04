Jeffrey Tambor will return to "Arrested Development" for its upcoming fifth season, a Netflix spokesperson confirms to ABC News.

The actor will resume his role as George Bluth Sr. on the series, which just debuted a “remixed” version of its fourth season on Netflix Friday.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Tambor would not be returning to Amazon’s "Transparent" following sexual harassment allegations lodged against him by his former personal assistant, Van Barnes, and actress Trace Lysette.

Imagine Entertainment/IMDb

The allegations led to an internal investigation by Amazon and the decision that he would not be returning as Maura Pfefferman for "Transparent"'s fifth season. The role won Tambor an Emmy in 2015.

Tambor has denied these claims, saying, “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me.”