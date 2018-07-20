"Cats" is coming to the big screen, and will reportedly star Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen.

The Daily Mail was first to report the casting news, which was confirmed by Variety.

ABC News reached out to the stars and producers attached to the project, but did not receive an immediate response.

But Hudson, who won an Oscar for her role in the movie version of "Dreamgirls," seemed to confirm the news with a cute video and the words, "I guess the CATS out of the bag!"

Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag! ?????? pic.twitter.com/qMq6W5gAVb — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) July 20, 2018

According to Variety, Hudson will play Grizabella, the former "glamour cat" who has fallen on hard times and sings about it in the show's big number, "Memory." It's unknown which roles Swift, Corden and McKellen will play.

Steven A Henry/Getty Images

The industry site reported that Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for "The King's Speech," will direct and shooting is set to begin in November.

Judging by the reaction on social media, fans can't wait.

"OMG THIS CAST!!!" tweeted Paula Abdul.

#FridayFeeling -SOOOOOO EXCITED! Sir @IanMcKellen @IAMJHUD, @JKCorden & @taylorswift13 will be starring in a new movie adaptation of Cats?????? OMG THIS CAST!!! ?????? P.S. I’ve seen James Corden play a cat before! He has GOT IT ???? xoP pic.twitter.com/ybhDaHVHyB — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) July 20, 2018