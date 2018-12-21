Jennifer Lopez is living her best life.

She’s a singer, dancer, actress and most recently, a director. But none of these are her number one priority — that goes to her 10-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme.

“I still find that I need to be fulfilled as an individual first to be a great mom to my kids,” Lopez told ABC News during a promotional tour for her new film, "Second Act." “But at the same time, I crave my time with them. It’s the most important time in my life. So [I’m] definitely learning the balance game.”

Barry Wetcher/STX Entertainment

Lopez recently directed her first music video, “Limitless,” for a song that she recorded for “Second Act," and it features Emme.

“[It was] amazing, so much fun, but also terrifying. And then I had my daughter in it, which made me even more terrified," Lopez said on “Popcorn with Peter Travers.” "But [it] was amazing. Isn’t that how it goes? Life is terrifying and amazing, terrify-zing.”

Barry Wetcher/STX Entertainment

In “Second Act,” Lopez she plays a woman in her 40s trying to reinvent herself and showing it’s never too late for a second act. "This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia stars as her love interest.

Lopez talked about her role and why she decided to make the film.

“At this age, you start thinking, the mistakes I made are going to hold me back forever or propel me to my greater purpose,” Lopez, 49, told Travers. “And so that was the idea of it.”

Download the all new "Popcorn With Peter Travers" podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tunein, Google Play Music and Stitcher.

She added, “It’s very inspirational, very touching, but very funny, like life. It’s like in those moments where your life is changing and you don’t know where you’re going, that’s real life. And that’s what I love about this movie."

Emilie Richardson/ABC News

"Second Act" is in theaters everywhere Dec. 21.

Watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Jennifer Lopez in the video above.