Jennifer Lopez stopped by "Good Morning America" on Wednesday and shared some of her most cherished holiday traditions with the audience.

It was a family affair as Lopez's mother Guadalupe was in the studio, cheering her daughter on: "Jennifer is the best."

Lopez said one of her favorite Christmas memories as a child was decorating the tree. She, her mom and dad would pick out the tree together.

Earlier this week, Lopez shared a video of her family decorating their gorgeous tree.

When it comes to cooking though, that's something that is reserved for "me and my dad."

"My mom does not love to cook," she said. "We are the ones to go in the kitchen, make the turkey, make the ham, make the pork."

The global superstar said it brought her so much joy to include her 10-year-old daughter Emme as an extra in her new music video.

"I directed for the first time, so it was a big deal for me," she said about the video. On set her daughter "was like a mini-me."

Lopez added, "She did it and she did not give up."

"[She] is my favorite thing about the video," Lopez gushed.

The song is the theme for her new movie, "Second Act," which focuses on a woman overcoming real-life obstacles to move up the corporate ladder.

The video features an "army of women causing a storm of change and [my daughter] the little girl inside all of us fighting," she said. "She makes me so proud."