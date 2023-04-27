Jerry Springer, longtime talk show host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the longtime talk show host, died Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago at age 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family, said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on," Galvin continued.

Talk show host Jerry Springer talks to his guests and audience on the set of The Jerry Springer Show. Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images

Springer -- whose real name is Gerald Norman Springer -- was born Feb. 13, 1944, in London during World War II to parents Richard and Margot, German Jews who had fled to England to escape the Holocaust. The family later moved to the Queens neighborhood of New York City when Springer was just a few years old.

He studied political science at Tulane University and later received a law degree from Northwestern University.

Springer is best known for his always controversial "Jerry Springer" talk show, which ran in syndication for 27 years from 1991 to 2018 and aired nearly 5,000 episodes.

He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 1970 but the following year was elected to the Cincinnati City Council, resigning three years later. In 1975, he rebounded, winning back his seat on the city council and ultimately going on to serve as the mayor of Cincinnati for one year beginning in 1977.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerry Springer greets supporters at a rally on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 3, 1982. Ed Reinke/AP

Springer hosted "America's Got Talent" seasons 2 and 3 and most recently hosted his own syndicated courtroom show "Judge Jerry," which was canceled in early 2022 after three seasons.

He also competed on season 3 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006 and just last year competed on season 8 of "The Masked Singer."

Springer was married to wife Micki Velton from 1973 until their divorce in 1994. The former couple shared one child, daughter Katie.