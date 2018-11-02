Well, he did it again and kids are not happy.

Jimmy Kimmel rolled out his annual "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" prank and aired the hilarious video of children reacting to their parents' lies about their beloved candy.

"Once again, you really answered the call," Kimmel said Thursday night. "We got over 1,000 videos."

This is Kimmel's eighth year pulling the prank and as he says, it proves, "just how easy it is to take candy from babies."

The reactions, of course, are priceless. From kids worrying about their parents getting sick to an adorable little girl telling her mother, "I'm so disappointed at you."

There were plenty of tears, too, but Kimmel sprinkled in surprising reactions like a sweet son telling his mom, "I'll never be mad at you."

"He's a freaking idiot," one kid says after they explained it was Kimmel's idea to lie to them.

Also, a few kids were not fooled because they had seen the earlier videos from years past.

It's def worth a few minutes of your time today!