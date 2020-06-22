Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films, 'St. Elmo’s Fire,' 'The Lost Boys,' dies at 80 He died after a year-long battle with cancer.

Joel Schumacher, known for directing such films as "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Lost Boys" and "Batman Forever," has died at age 80.

Schumacher passed away in New York City Monday morning after a year-long battle with cancer, his agent confirmed to "Good Morning America."

"He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators," the agent added.

Director Joel Schumacher waves as he poses during a photo call at a film festival in Rome, Nov. 3, 2011. Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters, FILE

Schumacher started out as a costume designer before turning to filmmaking. He found his first major movie success in 1985 with "St. Elmo's Fire," starring the so-called "Brat Pack": Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy. He next directed another 1980s classic: The vampire horror film "The Lost Boys," starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman.

In the 1990s, he took on the Batman franchise, directing 1995's "Batman Forever" starring Val Kilmer as the caped crusader, and 1997's "Batman & Robin," with George Clooney taking over the Batman role.

He also helmed thrillers such as "Flatliners," "Dying Young" and the John Grisham adaptations "The Client" and "A Time to Kill." He later directed films including "Phone Booth," "Veronica Guerin" and the film version of "The Phantom of the Opera."

Most recently, Schumacher directed a couple of episodes of Netflix's "House of Cards" in 2013, and executive produced the series "Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors" in 2015 for the ID channel.