The word is out on "Get Out" director Jordan Peele's new film.

It's called "Us," and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it is expected to star Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss.

The director, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay, tweeted a first look at the poster for his upcoming film.

Above a silhouette of two people are the words, "A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele."

The poster doesn't give away much, and so far the director has been mum about the plot. According to THR, Peele will once again direct from his own script, which is said to center around two couples -- one white and one black.

Nyong'o, who won an Oscar for her role in "12 Years a Slave," would play one half of a couple, along with Winston Duke, one of the breakout stars of "Black Panther." Moss would play part of the other couple.

All three actors are said to be in negotiations.

"Us" follows Peele's wildly successful 2017 film "Get Out." The horror-satire became a cultural phenomenon, earning $225 million worldwide and Academy Award nominations for best picture, best actor, best director and best screenplay.

ABC News' Frank Olito contributed to this report