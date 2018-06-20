Josh Brolin dishes on 'Sicario 2' and stepmom Barbra Streisand becoming a grandma

Jun 20, 2018, 9:52 AM ET
PHOTO: Josh Brolin attends "Sicario Day Of The Soldado" Photo Call at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles.PlayJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images
WATCH Josh Brolin on 'Sicario 2,' stepmom Barbra Streisand becoming a grandma

Josh Brolin is gearing up for the release of his latest film, "Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado."

Brolin stopped by "Good Morning America" Wednesday to chat about the new movie and what it's like to work with his "Avengers: Infinity War" co-star, Benicio Del Toro, on more than one project.

"He's a genius. He's an amazing, amazing actor," Brolin said.

Brolin also opened up about becoming a dad again.

"I feel great about it," he said. "I have kids. I have a 30-year-old and I have a 25-year-old and then we have one coming in the fall. We're really excited. I just had my hand on the belly last night and I think she's going to be a dancer. [She's] moving a lot."

Brolin's father, James Brolin, is married to singer-actress Barbra Streisand. Brolin said both are excited to be grandparents again.

PHOTO: James Brolin is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images,FILE
James Brolin is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

"[Streisand] is like in our face," Brolin said. "She's calling all the time, emailing all the time, she has name suggestions, we got her a bracelet that says Grandma on it [and] she started crying. She's into it, man. Really, really into it."

"Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado" hits theaters June 29.

Comments