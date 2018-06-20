Josh Brolin is gearing up for the release of his latest film, "Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado."

Brolin stopped by "Good Morning America" Wednesday to chat about the new movie and what it's like to work with his "Avengers: Infinity War" co-star, Benicio Del Toro, on more than one project.

"He's a genius. He's an amazing, amazing actor," Brolin said.

So nice we interviewed him twice! Here's part two of @michaelstrahan's one-on-one with Josh Brolin this morning, talking @SicarioMovie and more! pic.twitter.com/s0CMnyOU90 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2018

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin brought #SicarioMovie to New York City at last night's special screening. pic.twitter.com/lxxFUXtB6G — Sicario (@SicarioMovie) June 19, 2018

Brolin also opened up about becoming a dad again.

"I feel great about it," he said. "I have kids. I have a 30-year-old and I have a 25-year-old and then we have one coming in the fall. We're really excited. I just had my hand on the belly last night and I think she's going to be a dancer. [She's] moving a lot."

ONE-ON-ONE WITH JOSH BROLIN - Thanos himself is here LIVE in Times Square talking about @Avengers: #InfinityWar, his latest summer smash hit @SicarioMovie, and his family! pic.twitter.com/IRUzFIqwsS — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2018

Brolin's father, James Brolin, is married to singer-actress Barbra Streisand. Brolin said both are excited to be grandparents again.

"[Streisand] is like in our face," Brolin said. "She's calling all the time, emailing all the time, she has name suggestions, we got her a bracelet that says Grandma on it [and] she started crying. She's into it, man. Really, really into it."

"Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado" hits theaters June 29.